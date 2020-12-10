Kevin Hart And Wesley Snipes To Play Brothers In Netflix Drama Series 'True Story'

Kevin Hart is among the most popular actors currently active in Hollywood. Wesley Snipes has been in the industry since the ‘90s and is a well-known personality as well. Now the two stars are all set to appear together for the first time in a limited drama Netflix series.

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes to star as brothers in Netflix’s True Story series

Deadline has recently revealed that Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes will be teaming up to lead True Story. It is a limited series by Netflix, written and executive produced by Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman and produced by Hart’s HartBeat Production. The eight-episode show marks the TV drama debut for Hart.

Philadelphia-born comedian Kevin Hart will portray a version of himself in the fictional True Story, which focuses on his character, Kid. and his older brother Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes. “A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.” Hart grew up in Philadelphia with an elder brother who was in and out of jail. He made his standup debut in his hometown before moving away.

Talking about the project Kevin Hart said he has never been more excited about an acting project in his career. He mentioned that he has always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is “mind-blowing” for him. The actor stated that having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been “unreal,” and nobody is ready for what this show is going to be.

Eric Newman asserted that Kevin Hart’s career is one defined by “courageous creative risks” and Wesley Snipes is a “legendary talent” – together they are truly a dream team. He mentioned that he is “absolutely thrilled” to be working with these two. The producer noted that he is grateful to Netflix for their continued support, as well as to Charles Murray, Stephen Williams, and Hanelle Culpepper for their creative partnership.

Charles Murray also executive produces and serves as showrunner for True Story on Netflix. Caroline Currier will oversee the project for Grand Electric, with Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown are overseeing for HartBeat Productions. Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will helm and executive produce the first four episodes. Hanelle Culpepper (Kung Fu, Star Trek Picard) will direct the final four episodes.

