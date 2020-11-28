Unseen Pic Of The Day: You'll Never Believe How Jamie Lee Curtis Looked Like In The 80s

Jamie Lee Curtis made her acting debut in 1978. The actor gained major recognition with her debut movie Halloween and received the tag of a 'scream queen' in the industry. Here’s are a bunch of Jamie Lee Curtis' photos from her early career days. In the first picture, she is seen wearing a pink bodysuit as she is captured candidly while dancing. There are candid shots of Jamie Lee Curtis flaunting her toned body as she posed for pictures during her photo shoot.

Fans in a huge number complimented Jamie Lee Curtis' looks. Several users appreciated her body and also pointed out that she always stunned in her on-screen performances. Take a look at Jamie Lee Curtis' unseen photos.

Jamie Lee Curtis' movies

Jamie Lee Curtis is also a renowned author and activist. She reprised the role of Laurie in the sequels Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Halloween: Resurrection (2002), and Halloween (2018). This establishment gained Jamie Lee Curtis roles in popular horror films in 1980, including The Fog, Prom Night, and Terror Train. Curtis's other major films include Blue Steel (1990), My Girl (1991), Forever Young (1992), The Tailor of Panama (2001), Freaky Friday (2003), Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008), You Again (2010), Veronica Mars (2014), and Knives Out (2019).

Jamie Lee Curtis on Chris Evans' picture leak

Actor Chris Evans made headlines in September after he accidentally posted a video of the pictures in his camera roll and the video also included a nude picture of him. He deleted the story almost right away but it obviously caught the attention of people. As a reply, Evans took to his Twitter and appealed to all of them to vote in the upcoming presidential election on November 3, now that they have his attention.

Earlier, On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jamie Lee said that Evans is, ''so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being" that she was wondering "if it was even planned". She went on to explain that she meant this in reference to Chris’ tweet after he realised his mistake. At the time of the photo leak and then the following tweet, Jamie had commented - “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!”.

