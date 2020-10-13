Jamie Lee Curtis Speaks About Chris Evans' Photo Leak, Thinks It Was Intentional

Renowned American actor and author Jamie Lee Curtis thinks that her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans shared his nudes intently. However, she accompanied her statement by saying that he might have done it for a 'good reason'. Check it out:

Jamie Lee Curtis on Chris Evans' Picture Leak

Actor Chris Evans made headlines in September after he accidentally posted a video of the pictures in his camera roll and the video also includes a nude picture of him. He deleted the story almost right away but it obviously caught the attention of people. As a reply, Evans took to his Twitter and appealed to all of them to vote in the upcoming presidential election on November 3rd, now that they have his attention.

Now, recently speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jamie Lee said that Evans is, ''so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being I'm wondering if it was even planned.'' She went on to explain that she means this in reference to Chris’ tweet after he realised his mistake. At the time of the photo leak and then the following tweet, Jamie had commented - “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!”

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

Chrissy Teigen about her camera roll

I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don’t recall in my roll! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

Chrissy Teigen, although without mentioning Chris Evans, specifically rose to defense and mentioned how her camera roll too has uncensored pictures. These are pictures that get downloaded due to banters with her friends and WhatsApp saves them to her phone. She didn’t name Chris, but some of the fans seemed to have understood she was referring to Chris Evans' leaked photo.

