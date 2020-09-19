Chris Evans' Leaked Photo To Teigen's Gender Reveal, Top Insta Posts Of The Week

Instagram was buzzing this week with many interesting posts. These posts and stories made headlines in no time. Right from Chrissy Teigen's accidental gender reveal to Chris Evans accidentally posting a private picture from his phone’s gallery on his Instagram story. Find out more details about this week’s top Instagram posts here.

Top Instagram posts of the week – Sept 13 to Sept 19

1. Chris Evans

Chris Evans made international headlines this week when he posted a private picture of himself on his Instagram stories. The moment he realised his mistake, the Avengers stars was quick to delete the story. But the picture had already gone viral on social media. Although Chris handled this mistake with ease, and soon took to Twitter and urged his fans to vote.

2. Chrissy Teigen

Model and talk show host Chrissy Teigen is expecting her third child with singer John Legend. In an Instagram video, the model was walking her fans through the ups and downs of her third pregnancy. But accidentally, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she and John are expecting a baby boy. Chrissy’s video went viral in no time. Check out this gender reveal post here.

3. Katy Perry

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom recently welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Bloom. Taylor Swift sent a hand-embroidered blanket for Daisy. Along with the peach coloured blanket, Taylor also sent a hand-written note to the new parents and their daughter. Check out Katy Perry’s post here.

4. Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are getting ready to welcome their first child together. In a recent Instagram post, Bella Hadid was also cradling her baby bump like Gigi. But to not give rise to any rumours, Bella hilariously clarified that her sister is carrying Zayn’s baby but she is simply sporting a burger belly. Take a look at Bella Hadid’s hilarious post here.

5. Ashley Tisdale

High School Musical fame Ashley Tisdale surprised everybody when she announced that she’s pregnant. The actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture with her husband Christopher French. The happy couple posed together in white ensembles. The Instagram section of this post was flooded with congratulatory messages within minutes. Take a look at Ashley Tisdale’s post here.

