10 Best Halloween Movies You Can Binge-watch For Spook Fest This Year

Halloween is one of the most awaited holidays of the year, as the day is full of fun, excitement, and horror for kids and adults alike. Due to the pandemic, one might not be able to venture out on Halloween night this year. However, the holiday can still be celebrated by binging on some scary movies. Here are ten of the best scary and spookiest movies that you can watch on Halloween 2020-

Halloween movie marathon: Movies to add to your watchlist

Halloween (1978)

Halloween is an American slasher movie, directed by John Carpenter. The movie cast Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a mental patient who was sent to a sanitarium for murdering his teenage sister on the night of Halloween when he was six years old. Fifteen years later, the boy escapes and returns to his hometown, where he stalks a female babysitter and her friends, while under pursuit by his psychiatrist.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters is an American supernatural comedy movie, directed by Ivan Reitman. The movie cast Bill Murray, Aykroyd, and Ramis as the lead characters of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler, respectively. The plot of the film revolves around a trio of eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City.

Fright Night (1985)

Fright Night is an American horror movie, written and directed by Tom Holland. The movie cast William Ragsdale, Chris Sarandon, Roddy McDowall, Amanda Bearse, Jonathan Stark, Dorothy Fielding, Stephen Geoffreys, and Art Evans as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around young Charley Brewster, who discovers that his next-door neighbour Jerry Dandrige is a vampire.

The Addams Family (1991)

The Addams Family is an American supernatural black comedy movie, directed by former cinematographer Barry Sonnenfeld. The movie cast Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christopher Lloyd as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a bizarre, macabre, aristocratic family who reconnects with who they believe to be a long-lost relative, who is actually the adopted son of a loan shark intending to swindle the Addams clan out of their vast wealth and fortune.

Candyman (1992)

Candyman is an American supernatural horror movie, written and directed by Bernard Rose. The movie cast Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kasi Lemmons, and Vanessa Williams as the lead characters. The movie is based on Clive Barker’s short movie, The Forbidden. The plot of the film revolves around a Chicago graduate student who was completing a thesis on the urban legends and folklore that leads her to the legend of the Candyman, who is the ghost of an artist and son of a slave who was murdered in the late 19th century for his relationship with a white painter's daughter.

Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown is a Disney Channel Original movie, directed by Duwayne Dunham. The movie cast Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, and Judith Hoag as the lead characters. The movie is the first instalment to the Halloweentown movie series.

The Faculty (1998)

The Faculty is an American science fiction teen horror movie, directed by Robert Rodriguez. The movie cast Elijah Wood, Josh Hartnett, Shawn Hatosy, Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Laura Harris, Robert Patrick, Bebe Neuwirth, Piper Laurie, Famke Janssen, Usher Raymond, Salma Hayek, and Jon Stewart as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around students who suspect that their teachers are aliens after bizarre occurrences.

Caroline (2009)

Caroline is an American stop-motion animated dark fantasy horror movie, written and directed by Henry Selick. The movie is based on the 2002 novella of the same name by Neil Gaiman. Popular actors like Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Keith David, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr., and Ian McShane have given their voices to characters in the movie.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania is an American animated comedy movie, directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Popular actors like, Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, CeeLo Green, Fran Drescher, Molly Shannon, Jon Lovitz, and Chris Parnell have given their voices to the characters in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Count Dracula, the owner of a hotel called Hotel Transylvania where the world's monsters can take a rest from human civilization.

Goosebumps (2015)

Goosebumps is an American animated comedy horror movie, directed by Rob Letterman. The movie cast Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, Amy Ryan, Ryan Lee, and Jillian Bell as the lead characters. The movie is based on RL Stine's children's horror book series of the same name, and the plot of the film revolves around a teenager who tries to save his town with Stine's help after all the monsters from the Goosebumps franchise begin to escape from their books, wreaking havoc in the real world.

