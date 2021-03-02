Gwen Stefani Will Not Be Returning For Season 20 Of 'The Voice'; Here's Why

As the American singing reality show The Voice returns for Season 20, Gwen Stefani has announced that she won't be returning for the upcoming season. The five-time coach will exit the show, which now sees the return of singer Nick Jonas in her place as a coach for the upcoming season. Nick will be joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend who will reprise their roles as coaches. The news comes as a surprise to fans as Gwen Stefani's team won the last season and contestant Carter Rubin took home the trophy. Her chemistry with fiance and fellow coach Blake Shelton was also adored by her fans.

Why did Gwen Stefani leave The Voice?

According to Talent Recap, Gwen hasn't revealed any reason for her exiting the show as of now. Just after she wrapped Season 19 of The Voice, Stefani released her first solo single in years titled, Let Me Reintroduce Myself. The song will be part of her fifth studio album, which is expected to release soon. Gwen is also reportedly taking time off to focus on her music, just as fellow coaches have done in the past. It is not unusual for the fourth coach to rotate seasons every few years, with Gwen Stefani being a coach for seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19. Nick Jonas appeared as a coach for season 17 and now 20. The other three coaches Clarkson, Shelton and Legend have been veteran coaches of The Voice.

Will Gwen Stefani return to The Voice?

This isn't the first time Gwen Stefani has skipped a season, so it's assumed that she will return as coach for the future seasons. Her return to The Voice is subject to Nick and Gwen's contract with NBC, as they are also juggling other professional commitments. For now, it seems audiences will have to see Nick Jonas coach a new pool of contestants, as Season 20 premiered on Monday, March 1. Carson Daly is also returning as the host for the show for the 20th time.

What has Gwen Stefani been up to?

Gwen has become busy as a full-time mom to her children, sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Earlier, she was performing for Las Vegas Residency shows while simultaneously appearing on the previous season of The Voice. Gwen Stefani and fellow Voice coach and country singer Blake Shelton have been dating for about five years and got engaged in September 2020. Blake had reportedly told People in November 2019 during the couple's interview that he had "hated the show", following which he had to make some adjustments for his availability as a coach in the show.

