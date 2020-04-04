Jane Fonda Is Back With Her ‘Jane Fonda Workout’ To Fight Climate Crisis; Watch

Jane Fonda is bringing back the ‘The Jane Fonda Workout’ which was popular amongst her fans in the 1980s. The actor pursued fitness routines and urged fans to pick the style during her days. However, she recently joined TikTok and urged her fans to follow this style of fitness. Through this video, the actor urged her fans to join her in an initiative to fight against the climate crisis. Here's how:

In the video which Jane Fonda shared, she is dressed up in her red and black gym attire. She is lying on a gym mat ready to start her routine. She is guiding her followers for a home sequestration. The actor then showed some basic exercises.

Then the clip abruptly cuts to her dressed in a red coast style dress. In the video, the Grace & Frankie actor said:“ You know there are a too many work-outs happening on television or computers. What I want you to do is to work-out for the planet. There is a real climate crisis happening, it’s a real emergency”. Later, Jane Fonda then invites people to join her for Virtual Fire Drill that will happen on Friday.

Jane Fonda’s TikTok video received thousands of views and she shared it on Instagram as well. It was a result of her collaboration with Green Peace, a global green movement organisation.

The actor wrote an elaborate caption on the initiative against the climate crisis. She wrote, “Join me for a Virtual @firedrillfriday !!! .Join our virtual #FireDrillFriday🔥 this Friday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a #GreenNewDeal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities. Let's tackle the climate crisis while we #StayHome. Register at the link in our bio. @greenpeaceusa @janefonda.”

She promoted that everyone must work out the 'green way' during quarantine by following a minimal routine in the Jane Fonda Workout which is still effective.

