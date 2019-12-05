Janel Parrish: The Actor's Best Fashion Looks You Must Check Out

Janel Parrish is the famous star who rose to fame with the role of Mona Vanderwal in the hit show, Pretty Little Liars. She also performed in other shows like Les Misérables and films like Bratz. She participated in the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars and appeared in the Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Janel has many fans following her on her social media account and Janel keeps her fans updated with her life on social media. The actress is known not just for her performance but her stunning looks as well. Listed below are her latest photoshoot pictures from her Instagram that you must check out:

Stunning Janel Parrish Photos

Janel looks regal in this beige ensemble. The gown flows effortlessly on her petite frame and makes her look royal. Janel shot in this stunning avatar for a photoshoot. She wore an orange-beige gown with a long and voluminous flare with a bow on the neckline.

Janel pulled up another bright yellow ensemble for the photoshoot. The gown looked chic and modern as it ended with a mermaid flare. Janel wore loud sleeves with a puff. Her hair and makeup were in sync with her posh look. Janel also threw on delicate jewelry to complete her look.

Janel Parrish looked modern in this semi-casual attire. She pulled up a black jumpsuit with a neon top. Janel wore statement bracelets and jewelry. She completed her look with strappy heels. Janel had her blue-dyed hair up in a loose top knot.

