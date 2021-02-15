Janet Jackson Reacts To Justin Timberlake's Apology; Says She Is Thankful For Her Fans

The television documentary Framing Britney Spears recently premiered and Justin Timberlake received a lot of backlash because of some old footages featuring him. He took to his Instagram to apologise to Janet Jackson and Britney for his behaviour a few years ago. Here's how Janet Jackson reacted to Justin Timberlake's apology.

Janet Jackson's reaction to Justin Timberlake's apology to her

Janet Jackson took to her Instagram handle to react to Justin Timberlake's apology. She thanked her fans for bringing her 1986 album, Control on top of the charts again. She recorded a video saying that she was sitting all by herself the other day and began to cry. She added that she cried because she was thankful for what God has given her and been there by her side always. She thanked her fans for making her album popular again after 35 years. She added, "I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you." Take a look at Janet Jackson's Instagram video.

She shared the video of herself a day after Justin Timberlake apologised on his Instagram. The Janet Jackson, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake had received a lot of backlash from the audience after the premiere of the documentary. He mentioned that he read all the messages, tags and concerns after people watched some footages from the Superbowl he performed with Janet in 2004. People had also commented on Britney Spears and Justin's relationship. In his statement, he wrote that he is deeply sorry for the times when he did not speak up for what was right and for his actions that created problems.

While talking about his split with Britney and the Superbowl incident where he accidentally malfunctioned Janet's top. He wrote, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he added. "I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from." He also mentioned that the two singers are his biggest idols in life. Have a look at Justin's apology.

