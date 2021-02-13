WandaVision Episode 7 Release Date: Here Is What You Need To Know

The popularity and chemistry between the characters of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in the MCU has led to the creation of WandaVision. The first two episodes had been released on January 15, but the makers have exercised control over the release of the rest of the episodes ever since. With the first six episodes of the series having already released, there has been a lot of wait for the remaining episodes of Wandavision. Have a look at WandaVision episode 7 release date along with other interesting details about this series.

When will WandaVision episode 7 release?

Disney has made sure that they sustain the popularity of the series by maintaining the excitement and wait for the remainder of the episodes. The first six episodes, that have already been released, have carried forward the plot of the series and the plot will now start finding its way towards the end. The speculations about the WandaVision episode 7 release date have been now put to an end, as it has been confirmed by cnet.com that the episode will be releasing on February 19. The upcoming episodes may show some of the other popular MCU characters making a comeback in this series.

The series has already brought several of their famous characters back, including the one of Darcy Lewis, who was previously seen in the Thor films. Kat Dennings has reprised the character once more, with some major developments being brought into her character. Darcy Lewis is shown to have attained her doctorate degree, with a wiser understanding of everything. Another popular character that has been introduced in WandaVision is Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent who was seen in Ant-Man films. His character seems to finally have learnt the famous card trick that he used to obsess over in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

WandaVision has a total of nine episodes in this miniseries, with only the last three episodes remaining for a release. Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen have reprised their characters of Vision and Wanda Maximoff and paired up against each other. The series is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame in the MCU timeline.

