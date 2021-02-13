Daily Ent Recap Feb 13: Dia Mirza To Tie Knot And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Dia Mirza's wedding to boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi to Priyanka Chopra's video with the popular fashionista dig on Instagram Tika, many events made headlines on February 13. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Dia Mirza's wedding to boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza is going to marry Vaibhav Rekhi, a Mumbai-based businessman on February 15, 2021. Vaibhav was earlier married to the popular yoga instructor Sunaina and also has a daughter with his former wife. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his page to share a photo from Dia's pre-wedding festivity. The wedding is reported to be a close affair with only family and friends in attendance. Read the full story: Dia Mirza To Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi On February 15: Reports

Priyanka Chopra's video with popular fashionista dog Tikka

Priyanka Chopra shared a fun video on Instagram wherein she is seen interacting with the popular fashionista dog Tika. The dog has been given a voiceover who has reviewed some of the actor's outfits. The Insta-famous dog gave Priyanka's pet dog Diana some advice as well. Read the full story: Priyanka Chopra Ask Tika For Fashion Advice, 'fashion Mogul' Gives Priceless Reactions

Surbhi Chandna's khichdi post

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share pictures donning a mix and match ensemble. She was wearing a pink tie-dye boat neck blouse and a half sheer, half white saree which gave her a modern twist. In the caption, she wrote, "Aaj Saree Pehni Hai isliye KHICHDI Banani Padegi Don’t ask for Logic". Read the full story: Surbhi Chandna Stuns In An Indo-western Ensemble & Reveals Why 'Aaj Khichdi Banani Padegi'

Justin Timberlake's apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Justin Timberlake has recently apologised to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in a heartfelt Instagram post. In the apology, he has spoken up against the misogyny and racism that takes place in their “system”. Read the full story: Britney Spears And Janet Jackson Receive An Apology From Justin Timberlake; Have A Look

Gina Carano announces new project after being fired from The Mandalorian

Gina Carano has collaborated with Ben Shapiro’s controversial news website The Daily Wire. The news website also announced that they are going to make a film which will star its members only. The project is going to be made under the going deal with Dallas Sonnier and his production company, Bonfire Legend. Read the full story: After Being Fired From 'The Mandalorian', Gina Carano Announces New Project

Image courtesy- @diamirzaoffical and @priyankachopra Instagram

