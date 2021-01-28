Jared Leto Admits His Oscar Award Has Been "missing" For Three Years

Jared Leto's movies have earned praises from the audiences making him a well-known star in Hollywood. He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for his performance as Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club. The actor earned much recognition after his win. Now, Leto revealed that he has lost his Oscar.

Jared Leto reveals his Oscar has been missing for three years

In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jared Leto revealed that he has lost his Academy Award. He said that he found out that it’s been missing for around three years, and he did not know that. The actor stated that he does not think anyone wanted to tell him. He mentioned that he moved houses in Los Angeles, and then when he moved, his Oscar award somehow just “magically” kind of disappeared. He asserted that the statuette could be somewhere, but everyone’s searching for it high and low.

Jared Leto speculated that there is a “good possibility” that someone has got hold of his Oscar. He hopes that it is in “good hands” wherever it is, but they have not seen it for quite some time. The actor explained that it is not the sort of thing somebody throws in the trash. He hopes someone is caring for his Oscar.

Jared Leto recalled the night when he won the Oscar at the 86th Academy Award. He said that when he got the award, he passed it around to so many people. He did not even see it half the night. The actor mentioned that it was “beat up, scratched up” at the very moment. People had fun taking pictures with it. Leto noted that it is nice to share it, so hopefully, someone is taking good care of his Oscar.

Many of Jared Leto’s movies have received acclaims from the audiences, but as of today, Dallas Buyers Club is the only one that got him recognition at the Academy Award, along with many others. Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, it also features Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Denis O’Hare, Steve Zahn, and others. The movie had McConaughey winning his first Best Actor Oscars and also grabbed Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 86th Academy Awards. Jared Leto’s awards for his performances in Dallas Buyers Club include Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, AACTA Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and more.

