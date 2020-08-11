New 'Tron' Film Starring Jared Leto To Be Directed By Garth Davis; Details Inside

The long-awaited third instalment of Tron is getting into development by Disney. The movie has just made a big update as it finally found its director in Garth Davis. Jared Leto has been linked with the project for around three years and fresh news about the film is been coming in the past few months.

'Tron 3' finds Garth Davis as its director

According to recent reports, Garth Davis, who made his feature directorial debut with 2016 released biographical drama film Lion, has been signed up to helm a new Tron film for Disney. Earlier, it was revealed that the studio is working on the project with multiple directors in the mix. Joseph Kosinski, who directed Tron: Legacy was being eyed to helm the sequel. But now Garth Davis has been finalized to direct Tron 3. However, the upcoming movie is said to take a different path in the franchise and would not be a direct sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010) and Tron (1982).

The new Tron movie will star Jared Leto as the lead, who has been attached with the project since 2017. He will also produce the project along with Justin Springe and Emma Ludbrook. The latest version of the script is penned down by Jesse Wigutow, which is still in development at Disney. The untitled Tron film does not have a green light, as of now. Daft Punk is confirmed to return to compose the score for the movie.

Tron 3 was cancelled due to bad timing, as per reports. After that, Disney moved forward with a Tron reboot starring Jared Leto as a fresh character, Ares, who was originally said to appear in Tron: Legacy sequel. But the reboot too has fallen off over the past few years. Recently, it was revealed that Disney had cancelled an untitled Tron live-action series on Disney+ which was developed by writer John Ridley. The reportedly cancelled series was never officially announced. Now it seems like the studio is getting back with the new science fiction movie.

A while ago, Disney executive Mitchell Leib talked about Tron sequel in 'Light The Fuse' podcast. He mentioned that he had lunch with Daft Punk’s Electroma producer Paul Hahn and had a starting confirmation that they are looking at making a sequel to Tron now, developing Tron 3. Leib revealed that they have got a “great script” that they are very excited about. He stated that the timing was not right to have done Tron 3, years ago. He thinks that they feel like the timing is right now, and he feels like the team have learned a lot of lessons from that last movie, which was Tron: Legacy.

