Jared Leto As A Pseudo-vampire In 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer; Watch Here

Morbius is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel comic character of the same name. It stars Jared Leto in the titular role, along with Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. After, Venom (2018), it is the second film to be explored, inspired by Spider-Man characters. The first teaser trailer is out. Read to know more.

Morbius teaser trailer

The teaser trailer is around 2:54 minutes long. It starts with introducing Dr Michael Morbius, a Nobel Prize-winning doctor. He is living with a rare blood condition that he needs to cure in order to live. In the process, he accidentally turns himself into a “pseudo-vampire,” gaining vampire bat-like qualities, including a thirst for blood and echolocation.

The teaser trailer reminds fan of the movies Spider-Man roots. It shows a wall with a Spider-Man painting on it with “Murderer”, which made many question that what happened in that universe. It ends with a shocking and confusing surprise as Michael Keaton made an appearance. However, there is no confirmation on if he is reprising his role as Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming or some new character.

Morbius is reportedly made apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the movie is made in association with Marvel Entertainment. Jared Leto has also played the iconic villain, Joker in the DCEU. However, he received much criticism from the audiences. Now fans are expecting much as the Oscar winner actor plays an anti-hero in a new universe.

#MORBIUS - watch the teaser trailer now. In theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/okT6cVcT7C — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) January 13, 2020

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. Directed by Daniel Espinosa it is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

