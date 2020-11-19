Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Have 2.5 Hours Of Unseen Footage, Reveals Director

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has garnered much attention since it was announced. It is said to have various elements that were not present in the theatrical version. Now the director has revealed that the project could have more than two hours of new sequences.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Gets A New Teaser Trailer With Extra Scenes; WATCH

Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' to have 2.5 hours of new footage

Justice League completed three years of its release in cinemas on November 17, 2020. On a special occasion, Zack Snyder hosted a virtual fan meet on Vero. He revealed several details about his upcoming cut of Justice League and even how many fresh sequences fans will get to see.

Zack Snyder said that he is looking at the actual visual effects because the cut is locked, so he is just looking at those shots every day as they come in. He mentioned that it is “really exciting” and he is excited for the fans to see the giant amount of movie that they have coming their way. The filmmaker stated that it is probably a solid two and a half hours of unseen footage in this film. He noted that it will be fun for everyone to experience his cut for the first time.

The makers also re-released Justice League: Director’s Cut teaser trailer. The previously dropped trailer was taken down reportedly due to music right issues. While Zack Snyder shared a monochromatic version of the trailer, HBO Max uploaded a colourful version.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Talks About Possible Theatrical Release For His Justice League Cut

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Be A Four-hour-long Miniseries; Details Inside

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will include the much-anticipated DC Comics villain, Darkseid, marking his first appearance in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It will have Henry Cavill as Superman donning the black suit. Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg is said to have a greater impact in the forthcoming project, along with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash. Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman would not be a mere rich guy struggling to fight the parademons. Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman is expected to be the only one who knows about Darkseid. Popular DC Comics superhero, Martian Manhunter can also mark his presence. Jared Leto will also reprise his Suicide Squad role of Joker.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. The director will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021.

Also Read | Jared Leto As Joker Was Originally Not Included In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.