Zack Snyder Confirms Justice League Reshoots, Shares First Image

Zack Snyder's Justice League has become one of the most anticipated projects. It was recently revealed that reshoots on the venture will begin soon. Now Snyder has disclosed his JL cut is commencing reshoots.

Zack Snyder confirms Justice League reshoots

Zack Snyder is quite active on his Twitter handle, where he has more than 800k followers. He recently tweeted a picture of a brand-new clapper for his cut of Justice League. The filmmaker hinted that his version of JL is all set to begin reshoots. The clapper has the movie’s logo with Zack Snyder, probably, Director’s Cut written on the side. Check out the picture below.

Justice League Reshoots update provided by Zack Snyder excited many fans. Several users replied that they cannot wait for his version of JL to release. People also replied with red heart emoticons. Take a look at a few reactions.

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO — 🤷‍♂️ (@Acomicfan52) October 27, 2020

Sweeeeeeeeeeet 😍💯🍷 — SANJHEEV ⚒ (@sanjheev10) October 27, 2020

A little tear just came down :') — Yahzee #TheSnyderCut Skellington (@theYahzee) October 27, 2020

Congratulations 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 — Andrew Yaroslavcev (@AndrewYaroslav2) October 27, 2020

It was previously disclosed that Zack Snyder will be shooting new scenes with the Justice League cast for his version of the movie. It involved Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, and Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg. The filming is scheduled for October and will go on for a week. It means that Snyder might not need a ton of new footage, but requires a few scenes to complete his miniseries version of the Justice League film.

Zack Snyder left the project owing to some personal commitments and Joss Whedon was called on board. Justice League plot, writing, score, pacing, villain and computer-generated imagery of the theatrical version were criticized by the audiences. . Following its failure, fans started #ReleaseTheSynderCut movement on social media, which finally achieved success after three years.

The Director’s Cut of Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. Zack Snyder will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years.

