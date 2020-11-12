Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Director Reveals His Choice For DCEU's 'Catwoman'

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder appeared as a guest on The Nerd Queens' League of Mayhem YouTube stream on November 11. The 54-year-old, who launched the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with Man of Steel back in 2013, is currently helming his version of Justice League as well as Netflix’ upcoming Zombie heist flick Army of the Dead.

In his recent interaction on the YouTube channel, the famed director gave a glimpse of his designs for Darkseid and Martian Manhunter, i.e. two popular DC Comics characters who are speculated to be seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League next year. Moreover, the veteran filmmaker also revealed his first choice to cast his DCEU’s Catwoman.

Zack Snyder reveals his original choice for DCEU’s Catwoman

While giving his insights about the “more broken” persona of Batman (portrayed by Ben Affleck) as seen in 2016’s blockbuster Batman v Superman, Zack Snyder hinted out Catwoman as a candidate for a potential romantic relationship with the character. He picked actress Carla Gugino as his first choice to play Selina Kyle, should the Gotham City’s favourite siren was to ever make her DCEU debut.

Interestingly, Carla Gugino has previously collaborated with Zack Snyder in 2009’s DC Comics live-action adaption of Watchmen as well as in a psychological fantasy action flick Sucker Punch two years later. Moreover, Gerald’s Game actress has also lent her voice in two of Zack Snyder’s DCEU projects. She voiced a fictional Kryptonian robot named Kelor in films like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Zack Snyder talks about his DCEU vision, watch video

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Darkseid and Martian Manhunter’s designs revealed

In the Livestream, Zack Snyder also revealed a foretaste of his character designs for Darkseid and Martian Manhunter for next year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Both of the aforementioned DC Comics behemoths were either removed or absent from the theatrical cut of Justice League (2017).

While American voice actor Ray Porter is set to portray Darkseid, a tyrannical New God of Apokolips and Steppenwolf’s master, fan-favourite superhero Martian Manhunter is speculated to make a cameo in Zack Snyder’s “unaltered” version of Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (or simply put: Justice League Snyder Cut) will be available to stream on HBO Max through four hour-long episodes sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

Darkseid and Martian Manhunter’s designs revealed for Justice League Snyder Cut?

Zoe Kravitz to helm Catwoman in The Batman

While the fate of DCEU’s Catwoman continues to hang in balance, the character will next be seen in Matt Reeves upcoming ambitious project The Batman. X-Men First Class and Fantastic Beasts alumnus Zoe Kravitz is set to portray the character for the big screen opposite Robert Pattinson’s titular role. The Batman, now scheduled to release sometime in 2022, is a standalone project set outside the DCEU continuity.

