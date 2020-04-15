'Tron 3' Could Still Be On Cards At Disney, Says Director Joseph Kosinski

Tron: Legacy, a sequel to the 1982 film Tron, was released in 2010. The highly anticipated science fiction film fared well at the box office. A follow up to the movie was speculated but the below expectation collection did not allow it to go on a fast-track. Now after a decade, director of Legacy, Joseph Kosinski thinks that Tron 3 could still happen at Disney.

Tron 3 could still happen

In an interview with a daily, Joseph Kosinski talked about the long-due Tron: Legacy sequel. He said that there is always been an interest since Legacy for a third movie. There is always been talk and murmuring of doing another film and continuing the story. He pointed out how Tron has been a part of Disney brand for over a decade, most significant with the Tron Lightcycle Power Run. The filmmaker stated that like anything, it just needs the right combination. It is all about timing and the right elements and everything is got to come together for a movie to happen.

Tron 3 was cancelled due to bad timing, as per reports. After that, Disney moved forward with a Tron reboot starring Jared Leto as a fresh character, Ares, who was originally said to appear in Tron 3. But the reboot too has fallen off over the past few years. Recently, it was revealed that Disney had cancelled an untitled Tron live-action series on Disney+ which was developed by writer John Ridley. The reportedly cancelled series was never officially announced.

Joseph Kosinski shared his opinion about how long it has been for any new Tron material to arrive. He said that he does not ever see Tron being something where you pump one out every two years. He stated that you just cannot as they are too hard to make. It is got to be a passion project and it is got to really be reaching for something different and innovative and ambitious because that is in the DNA of it.

