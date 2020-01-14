Jared Leto Starrer 'Morbius' Trailer Out, Fans Excited Over Actor's Portrayal

Sony’s first Morbius' trailer is out now and fans of the comic character are eagerly waiting for the film to release. The latest superhero film by Marvel will feature Jared Leto, an Oscar-winning actor who played The Joker in DC's Suicide Squad. The movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 31, 2020. The movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Fast and Furious fame Tyrese Gibson.

The brand new trailer

Morbius was initially a villain to Spider-Man before he goes on to become an antihero in his own stand-alone comics. Morbius, a biochemist, and a Noble prize winner, in the comics, suffers from a rare blood disease. To cure his blood disease, he uses vampire blood, and electroshock therapy and something goes horribly wrong. He turns into a pseudo-vampire, and the first living vampire, meaning, he is not dead. He has the abilities of a vampire, that can make him fly, give him super strength, and make him weak when in contact with bright light.

Michael Keaton has been cast in an undisclosed role and can be seen in the trailer for a brief period of time. Keaton played Adrian Toomes or the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and it is still unknown whether the actor will reprise his previous role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer is attracting a lot of eyeballs and is trending at number 15 on YouTube. The trailer has garnered more than 3.6 million views since it was released on January 13. Fans are excited about the movie and are showing their love on YouTube with many commenting about how Jared looks younger than he actually is.

A user named 'Insight Verified' wrote, "Jared is 48 and looks like he's 25... And now he's "playing" a vampire. Coincidence? I THINK NOT!!!!" Another user commented, "In fact, this is a documentary about how Jared Leto learned the secret of eternal youth." Many were also amused by the fact that the movie stars Michael Keaton. "Micheal Keaton is in this and a reference to Far From Home with the “murderer” tagged on the Spider-Man art," one user wrote. The trailer also shows a part where Jared is walking past a Spider-Man graffiti that has 'murderer' written over it.

