Jared Leto Reveals He Likes To Virtually Connect With Fans Worldwide During Lockdown

Hollywood actor and singer Jared Leto took to his social media and shared a video of him interacting with his fans all over the globe. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor had been homebound and has been talking about how he is bored of staying indoors. Jared Leto has been talking about staying indoor and following the rules of quarantine as well. On his social media account, Jared Leto has been posting videos and pictures of being homebound.

Jared Leto interacts with fans amid COVID-19 lockdown

Jared Leto took to his Instagram and shared a video of him interacting with fans all over the world. he is seen talking to them via a video call as each of the reveals where they are from. While in a few videos he is seen sporting a white t-shirt with a similar coloured shirt over it, he is also seen wearing a blue coloured hoodie and wearing a white coloured beanie cap. However, in a few videos, he is seen wearing a golden coloured attire with a pair of funky goggles and a hat.

While posting the video on his Instagram account the Suicide Squad actor mentioned that one of his favourite things to do is getting in touch with people all around the world. He wrote, ‘Who should I go live with next? — One of my favorite things from the past several weeks has been connecting with so many of you from around the world.’ [sic]

Jared Leto has been mentioning the importance of being indoors and staying safe during the pandemic. He has been sharing hilarious videos and pictures on his Instagram account while sharing how he is spending his time in quarantine. Jared Leto recently shared a compilation of small videos taken of the actor over the years.

In the videos, he can be seen dancing around or being silly while staying indoors. While sharing the video of his social media account, Jared Leto jokingly stated that he was having a meeting with his colleagues. In the caption, he wrote, ‘Productive meeting with all my colleagues,’ to describe the video. The hilarious video had the netizens doubling in laughter. After the lockdown was imposed, Jared Leto has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans with his day to day life.

