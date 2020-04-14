Jared Leto Shares A Glimpse Of The Meeting He Had With His Colleagues In A Hilarious Video

Hollywood actor and singer Jared Leto took to his social media and shared a video of his online meeting. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor had been homebound and has been talking about how he is bored of staying indoors. Jared Leto has been talking about staying indoor and following the rules of quarantine as well. On his social media account, Jared Leto has been posting videos and pictures of being homebound.

Jared Leto's videos

The video posted by Jared Leto is a compilation of small videos taken of the actor over the years. In the videos, he can be seen dancing around or being silly while staying indoors. While sharing the video of his social media account, Jared Leto jokingly stated that he was having a meeting with his colleagues. In the caption, he wrote, ‘Productive meeting with all my colleagues,’ to describe the video.

The hilarious video had the netizens doubling in laughter. While many showered the video with a laughing emoji, others stated that the video describes how they have spent their weeks in quarantine. After the quarantine, Jared Leto has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans with his day to day life.

A few weeks back Jared Leto posted a picture from his hike. Jared Leto looked unrecognisable as he goes for a hike wearing a hat as well as a face mask, a pair of gloves and some goggles. He captioned the post stating that he hopes everyone is staying safe as the COVID-19 lockdown had been enforced. The sunny day and the open pastures make a good day for a refreshing hike. However, he did not risk his wellbeing and covered his face while stepping out.

