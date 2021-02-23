Jared Leto's Joker Channels His Inner Jesus Christ For Zack Snyder's Justice League

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League is right around the corner. And now, ahead of the same, a report on Variety, that has discussed the various aspects of the feature presentation in detail, has given the fans of what is colloquially known as the Snyderverse a fresh look at Jared Leto's Joker, who can be seen channelling Jesus Christ. The picture in question appears to be from the very same dream sequence featuring Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne/Batman, as evidenced by the apparel that Jared Leto's Joker can be seen wearing. The post featuring a still of Leto mimicking Jesus Christ in Zack Snyder's Justice League can be found below as well as the Instagram accounts of various fans online.

A still of Jared Leto as Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League:

The picture above suggests that, as opposed to the role that the live-action versions of Joker have played in the previous films, Leto's the crown prince of crime may be seen being a messiah or sorts in a post-apocalyptic world that already has antagonists like Darkseid and Steppenwolf. Additionally, it has been said that the apparel that Leto's Joker can be seen wearing is a nod of some kind to the frontline workers of the world who have been working relentlessly since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. More details in connection to Zack Snyder's Justice League will be revealed as and when the makers make them public.

About Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to see adhering to many demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The upcoming 4-hour-long version is going to feature a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduce Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics Antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments are going to include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. Quite recently, the director of the same even teased a special cameo in the film. The 4-hour-long feature presentation will be made available for streaming on March 18th.

