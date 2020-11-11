Jason Momoa Reveals He And His Family Were 'starving' After His 'GOT' Stint Ended

Jason Momoa has opened up about his struggles post his Game of Thrones days. In a recent interview, Jason Momoa revealed that he faced major financial issues after his run on the popular HBO series came to an end. He also revealed that DC’s Aquaman helped him revive his career.

Jason Momoa opens up on his post GOT struggles

Jason Momoa became an overnight superstar after he starred as Khal Drogo on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. But unfortunately, Khal Drogo was killed in the show’s first season finale in 2011. Since then, Jason Momoa has starred in Aquaman and also played the character in the Justice League franchise.

But before starring in the world-famous franchise and playing the DC Comics character, Jason Momoa faced financial struggle in his personal life. In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Jason Momoa opened up about these financial struggles. During the interview, the Aquaman star revealed that he struggled to pay bills on the L.A. home he shares with his wife Lisa Bonet.

Jason Momoa revealed that he and his family were “starving” after Game of Thrones. He continued and said that he could not find any work after his stint on the hit show came to an end. Momoa added that it was “very challenging” for him since his two kids with Lisa Bonet were still babies. He continued that revealed that they had their fair share of debts. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa share two children together – a daughter, Lola Iolani (13) and a son, Nakoa Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha (11).

Jason revealed that after receiving a break from filming Game of Thrones, he was too “broke to fly home” and hence chose to rent a place with a friend. He and his friend then chose to drive around Ireland and search for the “greatest pint of Guinness”. As mentioned earlier, Jason Momoa came back in the limelight after he was cast as Aquaman. He even got a chance to play his character in the film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Next up, Jason Momoa will also been seen in the film Dune, alongside Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

