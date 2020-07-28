'The Witcher' Prequel: Spin-off Of The Henry Cavill Show To Be Set 1200 Years Earlier

On July 27, Netflix's original The Witcher's official Twitter handle announced that the upcoming season of the series will be a prequel. It has been shared that ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will take place 1,200 years before the events of the previous season. The Witcher prequel will focus on all the events that joined the fates and world of the humans, elves, and monsters. The Witcher spinoff will be a six-part series. Executive producers Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan De Barra will be a part of the prequel.

The Witcher prequel details

Ever wondered how the first Witcher came to be?



Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part, live action The Witcher spinoff series, set in the 1200 years prior to its story. Brought to you by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. https://t.co/He0LIILHbv — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 27, 2020

Reportedly, The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski will be the creative consultant for the prequel series. Meanwhile, Declan de Barra said in a media report that a question was burning in his mind ever since he first read The Witcher books- 'What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?'. He has always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall.

The upcoming six-part series will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres'. On the other side, no casting has been announced by the makers yet. Meanwhile, production on season two of The Witcher was halted in February because of the global health crisis. In June, Netflix revealed production of season two would recommence on August 17. It is expected that the show will return to the platform in 2021.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

The Witcher reviews

The Polish-American fantasy drama series, The Witcher, started streaming on Netflix from December 20, 2019. The first season, consisted of eight episodes, explored the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri. The eight-episode series garnered a positive review from the critics. Talking about the audience response, a section of the audience found it 'confusing' as the frames of series often shifted to different time zones without a warning for the viewer.

