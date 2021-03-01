Mark Ruffalo's Acceptance Speech At Golden Globes 2021 Gets Crashed By His Kids

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo won a Golden Globes 2021 in the category of Best Actor in a Limited Series. The event happened virtually and after the announcement of his win, his children Ken and Odette Ruffalo joined Mark and his wife Sunrise Coigney on screen. In the video, the two children can be seen giving their father encouraging pats as he gave his acceptance speech. This moment is receiving a lot of attention on social media and everyone is admiring Ken and Odette Ruffalo.

Mark Ruffalo's kids crash his acceptance speech in the Golden Globes 2021

Mark Ruffalo won a Golden Globes award for the Best Actor In A Limited Series for his performance in the show I Know This Much Is True. In the speech, Mark Ruffalo focused on humanity, connectivity, and climate change. He said that at 54 years, it is his humble belief that all the sadness and loss that all of us have lived can be only forgotten through humanity. He further added that what connects us is far greater than what keeps us apart and the more we see and interact with each other, the better it gets for all the broken hearts and minds.

Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor, for seeing I Know This Much Is True early, and keeping it in your hearts and minds all this time. I am humbled by this acknowledgment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWQM8vxTNW — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 1, 2021

Ruffalo then talked about climate change. He said that we should come in balance with the earth as well as honor Mother Earth. He added that together all of us can turn a page on the cruel past of this nation. Furthermore, the actor also said that care and justice for Earth are spreading everywhere and we must take part in it. According to a report by Yahoo, Mark Ruffalo also talked about former President Donald Trump without naming him. He said that the godly light of decency is breaking through the hideous dark storm all of us have been living in for a while. In the end, he said that every one of us is in this together and we are the ones we have been waiting for, so let's do this.

