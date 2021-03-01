Jason Sudeikis' Fumbled Speech At Golden Globes 2021 Also Featured A Sweet Message

Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis fumbled his way into giving an acceptance speech during the 78th Golden Globes held on February 28, 2021. He won the Best Performance by an Actor in Comedy or Musical series for Ted Lasso and the actor was elated as much as confused. But Jason Sudeikis' speech had a sweet message for the audience, despite the fumble. Let's take a look at what Ted Lasso actor said:

.@jasonsudeikis wins for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/kJyyfRcH6g — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Also Read | Golden Globes 2021 Winners Full List: 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Schitt's Creek' Win Big

Jason Sudeikis at the Golden Globe Awards 2021

At first, the actor could not believe that he has won an award, and his initial reaction was what anyone would say if an unexpected surprise comes their way. He said almost flatly, “That’s nuts. This is, for me, the coolest thing that a group of, you know, like, that’s nuts…. Especially…that’s crazy. Okay, umm. Wow.”

He then continued, “Here’s what I’ll say. I’ll say this. I read this book to my son Otis called ‘The Three Questions,’ by Leo Tolstoy. He has these three questions - like, When’s the best time to do things? What is the right thing to do? And then, Who is the most important one?”

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Feb 4: First Time Golden Globe 2021 Nominees & Other Important News

He is referring to the two-page short story by Leo Tolstoy that is also popular as bedtime stories for children. He jumbled the order of the questions. But regardless of the tiny misstep, the message that he had in his speech was conveyed to the audience. The story holds a message to be kind to everyone, treat everyone with equal importance and most importantly, to live in the present.

Jason Sudeikis' speech might be flat, or a little fumbled, but it served its purpose and sent a message across. Some might even say that it was a slight nudge towards the HFPA, who is infamous for not showing any inclusivity in their ranks. Even veteran TV show producer expressed his hope to have inclusive and equal treatment of every artist regardless of their race, ethnicity or cultural background.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2021: Here's A List Of The First-time Nominees At The Prestigious Awards

More about Jason Sudeikis

Sudeikis is an American actor, comedian and show producer. He is known for his Saturday Night Live sketches, and his comic roles in films like We're the Millers and Horrible Bosses. He has also done a voice-over for The Angry Birds Movie. In Ted Lasso, he plays an American football coach who is hired to coach an English football team.

Alsp Read | Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles' Dating Rumours Have Left Jason Sudeikis 'broken': Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.