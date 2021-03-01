Golden Globes 2021: Andra Day Becomes Second Black Woman Ever To Win Best Actress Award

Andra Day won a Golden Globe for her performance in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday in the category of best actor female. Day portrayed the role of legendary singer Billie Holiday in the biographical drama The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which was also her first major film role. Andra Day won over Viola Davis's (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Frances McDormand's (Nomadland), Carey Mulligan's (Promising Young Woman), and Vanessa Kirby's (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) performances (Pieces of a Woman) in the best actor female category at 78th Golden Globes.

Congratulations to Andra Day (@AndraDayMusic) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama - The United States vs. Billie Holiday (@USvsBillie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0GqLiftZih — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns In Black At The Prestigious Award Ceremony

Day thanked her fellow nominees during her acceptance speech and said it was hard for me to believe that she was sitting in the presence of such giants as all the nominees were an inspiration to her. It was her first nomination and first Golden Globe award. Day praised director Lee Daniels who she called her “first love” as well as to the “amazing transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and with her spirit" in her acceptance speech surrounded by her family and friends as reported by ANI. Andra Day is also nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards awarded by American-Canadian Critics Choice Association (CCA).

Congratulations to @AndraDayMusic for taking home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/0zZOZSEjHi — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor At Golden Globes, Teary Fans Say 'Will Never Forget King'

Andra Day is the first black woman in the last 35 years to win a Golden Globe. Actor Whoopie Golberg was the first one to receive it in 1986 for her coming-of-age period drama film directed by Steven Spielberg, Colour Purple and Halle Berry lost it in 2002 for Monster's Ball. But the last black woman to receive Golden Globe was Angela Bassett for What's Love Got to Do with It in 1994. Angela was also one of the presenters on last Sunday at the awards ceremony.

About the film

The US vs. Billie Holiday is a biographical drama film about singer Billie Holiday based on Johann Hari's book Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs. The film stars Andra Day in the title role, as well as Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, and Garrett Hedlund, and is directed by Lee Daniels. This film was produced by Lee Daniels, Jordan Fudge, Tucker Tooley, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Pamela Oas Williams with production companies Lee Daniels Entertainment, New Slate Ventures, and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. This film is distributed digitally by Hulu.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Wins The Best Television Drama Series

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: Gillian Anderson Wins For Her Role As Margaret Thatcher In 'The Crown'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.