'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 26: Aaliya Tries To Kill Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in pivotal roles. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 26, 2020.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 23: Ranbir Blames Prachi For Rhea's Condition

Kumkum Bhagya written update for October 26, 2020

Pallavi decides to make Ranbir understand to get over Prachi

The episode starts with Ranbir standing near Pallavi’s bed and recalling his fight with her. He tells Dida that he is going to the room to freshen up. Pallavi regains consciousness and asks about Ranbir. Dida says he went to his room. Dida comforts saying Rhea is fine. Pallavi is upset with Ranbir's behaviour. She tells that Prachi has betrayed all and no one was able to see her truth. Dida also agrees with Pallavi's words. Pallavi says that the innocent-looking Prachi has ruined her son and family. Pallavi asks Dida to make Ranbir understand to get over Prachi and Dida supports her.

Mitali and Aaliya thinks about the phone call

The scene shifts to Mitali, who is constantly thinking about whom her mother was talking to. Aaliya comes there and asks Mitali with whom she is talking to. Mitali tells that a few minutes back, someone called on landline and asked about Mr. Mehra, but Mummy Ji thought that she was Pragya. She thinks that it cannot be Pragya. After hearing Mitali's words, Aaliya soon understands that it was Prachi on the phone call.

Aaliya follows Pragya

The scene shifts to Pragya, who is in search of Mehra pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, Abhi who is in the company, tells Manish that he has started this organisation in Dadi’s name and it is for charity. Pragya, who is on her way to the factory in the car, gets spotted by Aaliya. Abhi recalls yelling at Prachi and thinks she had committed a crime with Rhea. He thinks he was hurt earlier because of Pragya and this time he is hurt because of Prachi. Meanwhile, Aaliya thinks she can’t let Pragya come home and thinks to kill her. Aaliya hits Pragya’s cab with her car.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 24: Pragya Gets Infuriated At Mr. Mehra

Prachi feels sorry for Abhi

At home, Prachi tells Sarita behen and Shahana that Mehra sir is in pain. Shahana says he has scolded her and how she can be worried about him. Shahana reminds Prachi how Rhea tried to kill her. Sarita behen agrees to Shahana and tells that she should have told him about Rhea. Prachi recalls her first meeting with Abhi at an award function. Sarita behen asks her to stop searching for her father in Mr Mehra. Meanwhile, Prachi says that he has always treated her like his daughter.

Ranbir recalls his moments with Prachi

Ranbir thinks of Prachi and his adorable moments with her. He also recalls Pallavi telling him to end his relationship with Prachi and blaming them for Rhea’s suicide attempt. Meanwhile, Dida comes to his room and consoles Ranbir. She asks him to understand the truth. But Ranbir confronts her and says that he loves Prachi truly. He assures her that Prachi can never do this with Rhea. He tells that he has loved Prachi since long time. He says he didn’t have any feelings for Rhea and he was with her because of his childishness.

Meanwhile, Pallavi hears their conversation and tells that Prachi couldn’t bear his relationship with Rhea, and that is why she came between them. Ranbir asks her to understand that he loves Prachi. Pallavi says Prachi is keeping his away from family. Ranbir says he can’t be away from her and his family. He says he wants to bring Prachi here and wants to be with her. Pallavi says if he wants to tell him as his mom then he will have to forget Prachi.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 20: Ranbir Proposes To Prachi

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 22: Ranbir Gets Emotional Looking At Rhea's Condition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.