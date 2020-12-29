'Mamma Mia Here We Go Again' Cast: List Of All Actors And Their Characters In The Film

'Mamma Mia Here We Go Again', also known as 'Mamma Mia 2', is a follow-up film of 2008's Mamma Mia!, both written and directed by English director-screenwriter Ol Parker. The musical romantic comedy released in 2018 and boasted of an ensemble star cast which included Dominic Cooper, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Lily James, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Andy García, Cher and Meryl Streep. Thus, read to know about Mamma Mia Here We Go Again cast in detail to know about all the Mamma Mia 2 characters in detail.

'Mamma Mia 2' cast (Lead)

Amanda Seyfried as Sophie Sheridan

Popular American singer-actor Amanda Seyfried played the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia Here We Go Again. Amanda as Seyfriend played the daughter of Donna, granddaughter of Ruby, stepdaughter of Sam, wife of Sky and mother of Donny. The plot of this Ol Parker directorial majorly revolved around Sophie's character in the film.

Meryl Streep as Donna Sheridan

Prolific actor Meryl Streep played the role of Donna Sheridan in this musical romantic comedy film. Meryl as Donna played the mother of Sophie, daughter of Ruby, late wife of Sam, mother-in-law of Sky and the grandmother of Donny. She is shown to be the founder of Donna and the Dynamos band in the film. English actor Lily James essayed the role of young Donna in the film.

Dominic Cooper as Sky

AMC's Preacher actor Dominic Cooper played the role of Sky in Mamma Mia Here We Go Again. Dominic as Sky played the husband of Sophie, son-in-law of Donna, and father of Donny. Sophie is shown to have relationship trouble with Sky in the film.

Christine Baranski as Tanya Chesham-Leigh

Veteran American actor-singer Christine Baranski played the role of Tanya Chesham-Leigh in this 2018 film. Christine as Tanya played one of best friends of Donna and a former bandmate of Donna and the Dynamos. The role of young Tanya was essayed by Jessica Keenan Wynn in the film.

Julie Walters as Rosie Mulligan

Four-time British Academy Award-winning actor, Julie Walters played the role of Rosie Mulligan in Mamma Mia 2. Julie as Rosie played the other best friend of Donna and the third former band member of Donna and the Dynamos. The role of young Rosie was essayed by Alexa Davies in the film.

Supporting cast of 'Mamma Mia 2'

Pierce Brosnan played Sophie's first possible father and an architect, Sam Carmichael

Colin Firth played Sophie's second possible father and a British businessman, Harry Bright

Stellan Skarsgård played Sophie's third possible father and a Swedish sailor, Bill Anderson

Cher played Donna's mother, Ruby Sheridan

