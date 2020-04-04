Kim Kardashian To Kylie Jenner: Kar-Jenners' Major Hair Makeovers

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters love to experiment with their sartorial choices especially their hairstyles. They do not shy away from trying out something new, unique and quirky and it is evident from their Instagram. From Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner, here are pics of the sisters' major hair transformation over the years:

KarJenner's Hair Makeovers

Kylie Jenner

The youngest Kar-Jenner sister has amazed the audience with several hair makeovers in a very short span of time. The reality TV star loves experimenting with different wigs and likes to sport different hair colours. He has rocked several coloured wigs over the years including short hair to long hair and neon yellow colour to pink.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, 39, has opted for several hair colours, including platinum blonde for a number of times. She can also be rocking various wigs just like Kylie Jenner. From short hair, blonde hair to braids, she has got it all.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, 35, had opted for blonde hair, the model initially opted for an ombre brown hairdo. Years later, in 2017, she debuted her blonde hair at NBCU Universal Upfront Presentation, held in the year 2017. From hight-puffy ponytail to short braided hair, she has tried all the hairstyles.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's hairstyles are often seen when she walks the ramps. From platinum blonde to messy hair, Kendall Jenner has rocked several hairstyles. Have a look:

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is often seen opting for mid-parted short hair. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian actor has rocked other hairstyles including low buns and retro-wavy hairstyles. Check out her pics:

