Jeanne Tripplehorn Is Set To Star Opposite Chris Pratt In 'The Terminal List'

Jeanne Tripplehorn, who is best known for her role in Basic Instinct and the police drama Criminal Minds, is all set to feature opposite Chris Pratt in the upcoming series The Terminal List. The Terminal List is an upcoming thriller drama based on the novel by Jack Carr of the same name.

Jeanne Tripplehorn roped in as the female lead in The Terminal List

The Terminal List features Chris Pratt in the lead role. Pratt is also one of the executive producers of the show. According to a report by Deadline, Jeanne Tripplehorn will play the role of Lorraine Hartley. Lorraine is the first female Secretary of Defense. Hartley is portrayed as an ambitious woman with a great sense of humour. When the Navy SEAL community faces danger, Hartley must give it her all to protect James Reece (Chris Pratt) and her valued warriors while engaging with the outcomes of her own decisions.

The Terminal List also features Constance Wu from Fresh Of The Boats and Taylor Kitsch from Friday Night Lights. The Terminal List is based on the life of James Reece portrayed by Chris Pratt as he returns home after his entire team is ambushed in a covert mission. Reece recalls the conflicting memories of the event and faces the guilt. As Reece discovers new evidence, he finds out that there are evil forces working against him and that not only his but the lives of his loved ones are also in danger. The author of the novel Jack Car will also be executively producing the project along with Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher, reported the portal.

Meanwhile, Jeanne Tripplehorn was last seen in the Hulu miniseries, Mrs America. The actress is known for her movies Basic Instinct (1992), Firm (1993), Waterworld (1995) and Sliding Doors (1998). She has also featured in many television shows like Big Love (2006-11) which is considered as her best role in her career. She was also in Criminal Minds (2012-13). In 2009, the actress received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her performance in the movie Grey Gardens as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

