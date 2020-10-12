Jeff Goldblum Recreates Two Iconic Jurassic Park Scenes, Including The Shirtless Sequence

Jeff Goldblum is well-known for portraying Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic film series. The actor went shirtless for a scene in the 1993 film Jurassic Park and caught many eyes. Now after 27 years, the actor recreated the scene for a good cause.

Jeff Goldblum recreates iconic Jurassic Park shirtless scene

Jeff Goldblum is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than two million followers. The 67-years-old star recently shared his shirtless picture on the social media platform. It was a gesture of goodwill to thank fans who have signed up to vote on his HeadCount site. The actor mentioned that nearly 3,000 people have signed up to vote in the upcoming United States presidential election.

Jeff Goldblum’s Instagram post grabbed the attention of many of his followers. Several users left red heart and heart-eyes emoticons in the comment box. Users also wrote that the actor aged like a fine wine. Check out a few reactions on Goldblum’s recreation of his shirtless photo.

Earlier, Jeff Goldblum recreated Chaos Theory scene from Jurassic Park. It was to celebrate 1,000 signs ups on his HeadCount page. The recreation video has Sam Neil to whom Goldblum explains the theory. As the original sequences have Laure Dern, she does makes an appearance in the video. The trio is currently shooting Jurassic World: Dominion together, making a comeback in the franchise.

After playing Ian Malcolm in the first Jurassic Park movie, he reprised the role in its sequels: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001). He later made a comeback in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdome (2018), and was among the few original cast member. Now he will be seen essaying the character again in the forthcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion, with his Jurassic Park colleagues, Sam Neil and Laure Dern.

Jurassic World: Dominion cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Omar Sy and BD Wong, as they reprise their roles from the previous movies. Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, Dichen Lachman and DeWanda Wise will be joining the franchise. Directed by Colin Trevorrow the film is currently scheduled to release in theatres on June 10, 2022.

