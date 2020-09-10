Jeff Goldblum Is "deeply Star-struck" By His 'Thor: Ragnarok' Co-star; Know Who It Is!

Thor: Ragnarok was the 17th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Anthony Hopkins and Mark Ruffalo. Now Goldblum has revealed which co-star blew him away from the stellar cast.

Jeff Goldblum was “starstruck” by this Thor: Ragnarok co-star

In a recent interview with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Jeff Goldblum was watching a clip from Thor: Ragnarok. As he watches the scene, he said that Cate Blanchett is in the movie and she plays Hela, “powerfully, cosmically powerful witchy women,” and was “so good” with her performance. The actor mentioned that he is “deeply star-struck” with her and called Blanchett "spectacular".

Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett both made their MCU debut with Thor: Ragnarok. The former essayed Grandmaster, one of the elders of the universe who rules Sakaar planet, while the latter portrayed Hela, the goddess of death and Odin’s firstborn. Goldblum and Blanchett received praises for their performance in the movie. Even though they played pivotal roles in the film, they did not share the same screen.

Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett first worked together in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004). It is a comedy-drama film directed by Wes Anderson. Goldblum played Alistair Hennessey and Blanchett essayed Jane Winslett-Richardson in the film. Jeff Goldblum has frequently collaborated with Wes Anderson, while it was Cate Blanchett first and the only movie with the filmmaker, as of today. The film received mix reviews from the audiences and failed to perform at the box office.

Further in the interview, Jeff Goldblum praised Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. He said that the filmmaker is a “brilliant man, a very enjoyable comic force,” who is unique in all the world. The actor mentioned that working on the movie was “fantastic” and they improvised a lot. Goldblum stated that Waititi and he “fooled around” on the sets and they did a lot of fun things while filming.

Thor: Ragnarok cast also features Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins and Mark Ruffalo as they reprise their MCU character of Thor, Loki, Heimdall, Odin and Bruce Banner / Hulk, respectively. Tessa Thompson made her MCU debut in the movie as Valkyrie. It received mostly positive reviews from the audiences and was a success at the box office. Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film of the character is also in development at Marvel.

