Jeff Lewis Posts Meme About His Own Neck Surgery To Mock Ex-husband Gage Edwards

Popular radio personality Jeff Lewis recently underwent a major neck surgery and is currently recovering in a hospital. The 50-year-old underwent surgery on Wednesday this week after he was diagnosed with a spinal cord disease Cervical Myelopathy. Despite the seriousness of his situation, Jeff Lewis still tried to find humour in his condition and shared a meme that poked fun at his ex-husband Gage Edwards.

After undergoing neck surgery, Jeff Lewis mocks his ex-husband Gage Edwards with a meme

[Promo from Jeff Lewis Instagram]

Above is the meme that Jeff Lewis shared online on August 27, 2020. The meme featured Jeff Lewis' face photoshopped on top of a cartoon patient on life support. Lewis' husband Gage Edwards then comes into frame and pulls out the plug from Jeff Lewis' life support. He also tells Jeff that their daughter's name would now be 'Monroe Edwards'. Moreover, in the caption for the post, Jeff Lewis mocking wrote, "Thanks for all of the support."

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards gave birth to their daughter Monroe via surrogacy back in 2016. However, the couple split apart in January of 2019. After their break up, Jeff and Gage started a bitter custody battle over their daughter. Jeff and Gabe also seem to have had a toxic breakup, as the two men have slammed each other publicly during interviews and social media posts.

Meanwhile, Jeff Lewis' co-host Megan Weaver also shared a picture of Jeff after his surgery. Megan revealed that Jeff had made it through the surgery and was fine now. She also amusingly added that she was grateful that she still had a job. She also thanked Jeff's fans for staying in touch and worrying about him during his surgery. Megan Weaver also jokingly said that they had called Jeff Lewis' "funeral plans on hold".

Jeff Lewis was diagnosed with Cervical Myelopathy about two weeks ago. The disease causes loss of hand function and gait imbalance. Cervical Myelopathy occurs when there is compression of the spinal cord around the neck.

[Promo from Megan Weaver Instagram]

