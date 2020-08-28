Chrissy Teigen's Love For Sour Candies Goes Wrong, Says Her "tongue Is Falling Off"

Chrissy Teigen has been the talk of the town since she announced her third child with John Legend. Teigen is extremely active on social media and has been updating her fans daily about her personal life. Chrissy’s latest Instagram story about her cravings has grabbed a lot of attention. Read more to know about Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram story.

Chrissy Teigen's love for sour candies

Chrissy Teigen recently confessed to eating too much orf sou candies as her pregnancy cravings. The author of The Cravings cookbook also mentioned that because of the excessive candies her tongue has started to peel off. She shows her tongue in her Instagram story and the tart-tasting treats have certainly left some aftermath to deal with. Chrissy says in the video, “I told you I'm eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off. Look at this”. She adds that her tongue literally falling off because she eats so much during the night. Chrissy confesses of eating sour straws and Blow Pops before she is sleeping.

Chrissy also adds that it's hard to eat anything hot, spicy especially. Because of this, she can’t even eat properly. She also jokes by saying that she would put a saran wrap on her tongue or something, like a tongue condom of some sort. This is not shocking as Teigen had already confessed her love of sour candies. She had also tweeted about the same. The Chrissy's Court star wrote, “I am a crazy candy freak and while I prefer sour, I'm open to anything. are there any lesser-known candies you guys I think I should be eating?”

I am a crazy candy freak and while I prefer sour, I'm open to anything. are there any lesser-known candies you guys I think I should be eating? peanut butter take 5 was extremely eye opening for me. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 24, 2020

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the media industry. The couple got married on September 14, 2013, in Como, Italy. They have been updating their fans abut their quarantine life on their social media handles. On the professional end, Chrissy Teigen was last seen on her comedic arbitration-based court show, Chrissy’s Court. It gained massive popularity and has been renewed for a second season. On the other hand, John legend is prepping up to step into the production area of the film. He is going to be taking up the role of a producer in the musical film, Jingle Jangle. Reportedly, the film is going to be released on Netflix and is written and directed by David E. Talbert.

