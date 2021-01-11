Jeffree Star And Kanye West Affair: What Made Ava Louise Make Up & Spread The Rumours?

A few days ago, news pieces regarding the now much-talked-about Jeffree Star and Kanye West affair made fans of the rapper and his wife allegedly lose their calm as they were seen expressing their concerns on the fate of the couple on social media. One of the many factors that contributed to the hysteria were news pieces that stated that Kim Kardashian has allegedly filed for a divorce from her husband of nearly seven years on the grounds of infidelity. Although the teams representing the two stars are yet to reveal the root cause behind the same, or even comment on the genuineness of reports regarding their divorce, the fact that they are parting ways because Kanye had been unfaithful to his wife has been debunked by none other than the person who started those rumours itself, a TikTok star that goes by the name of Ava Louise.

What did Ava Louise, the rumor spreader/debunker had to say:

A report in The Mirror said that Ava Louise, the influencer who rose to fame as a result of her single, "Skinny Legend Anthem" and the infamous coronavirus challenge, has gone ahead and posted a video on the video-sharing platform in which she can be heard admitting that there isn't an ounce of truth in the rumours that she had been spreading recently. While giving the reasons for the same, Louise was heard expressing that the intent behind her latest stunt was to get people to talk about her as, by her own admission, she had ingested a lot of Adderall and was bored. The final sentences of her alleged confession had her implying that the world should thank her for all the meme-worthy content they got out of the entire episode which started from a rumour by her.

About the Jeffree Star and Kanye West affair rumour:

The link-up rumour concerning Kanye West and Jeffree Star was the first one out of the two to have found its way to the Internet. The reason for the same is Ava Louise, an online influencer who is best known for her song "Skinny Legend Anthem". She started a rumour that Kanye West is being unfaithful to his wife, Kim Kardashian West by having a romantic involvement with Star on TikTok. While starting a conversation around the same, the 22-year-old viral sensation referenced an article on Page Six that spoke about Kim and Kanye having marital problems. When The Insider reached out to her for evidence connecting Kanye West and Jeffree Star, she didn't reveal any. Instead, she simply stuck to her story and said that her story is genuine as her source is an entertainment lawyer based out of L.A, who claims to have seen the evidence that was presented by Kardashian in connection to the affair. Rumours that connected West to yet another beauty icon, Cole Carrigan, would soon follow.

