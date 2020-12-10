Jeffree Star Paid $45k Hush Money Over Sexual Assault Case, States New Leaked Document

Jeffree Star is the CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, and a known YouTuber. He has millions of followers on social media across various platforms. A few weeks ago, the famous Youtuber and make-up star was accused of sexual misconduct and physical assault by a man named Gage Arthur. Gage accused Star of using a taser on him back in 2009 when he was a teenager, then invited him back to his apartment, gave him an Ambien and intoxicated him, and later sexually assaulted him. The latest reports state that Jeffree Star paid Arthur Gage an amount of $45,000 to recant his claim against him. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | Jeffree Star Slams Those Who Accused His Beau Of Financially Benefitting From Dating Him

Also Read | Jeffree Star New Boyfriend Allegedly Stole Luxury Goods From His House; Read Here

Jeffree Star's sexual assault case

According to a report by Papermag, there have been newly leaked documents which state that the Star paid Arthur an amount of $45,000 to withdraw his sexual assault allegation against him. Shortly after the story was published, Arthur tried to take back his claims after supposedly being contacted by Star's lawyers. The first document, an image of a cashier’s check authorized by Bank of America, appears to show $US45,000 was paid out to Arthur on September 28, four days after Arthur expressed his desire to retract his allegations. You can see the document posted by Sticky Drama here.

Also Read | Jeffree Star Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For Wearing His Hair In Cornrows

The image of the check says it was purchased by Scott C. Andrews. Scott C. Andrews is the chief financial officer of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Star’s makeup, and merchandise company. 2017 California state records for the company list Scott Christopher Andrews as the CFO of the make-up company. Out of the $45K that was paid to him, $25K was for Arthur to withdraw his allegations against Jeffree Star, and $20K was for convincing the other two Insider sources, allegedly on behalf of Star. According to an article by Paycheck, Jeffree Star's net worth is $50 million. His main sources of income include his revenue from Youtube, sponsored post fees, and earnings from his cosmetics line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Also Read | Instances When Jeffree Star Rocked The Pink Wig

Also Read | Jeffree Star's Most Stunning Looks That Make Up Lovers Fawn Over; See Pics

Image Credits: Jeffree Star Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.