Jeffree Star Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For Wearing His Hair In Cornrows

Rest of the World News

Founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics and YouTuber, Jeffree Star has been recently accused of cultural appropriation after wearing his hair in cornrows.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jeffree Star

The founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Jeffree Star is also a makeup artist, entrepreneur, singer-songwriter, DJ, beauty YouTuber, model, and an internet sensation. The 34-year old has been recently accused of cultural appropriation after wearing his hair in cornrows. Over the weekend, Jeffree posted videos of himself in Las Vegas sporting blonde cornrows, however, netizens criticised the YouTube star for cultural appropriation. 

READ: Jeffree Star's Most Stunning Looks That Make Up Lovers Fawn Over; See Pics

Criticised for dreadlocks

Earlier this month, netizens also criticised Jeffree for posting a photo with purple dreadlocks with laid edges. That time as well, he reportedly faced accusations of cultural appropriation. At the start of his career, a video of him saying the N-word surfaced online after which he faced a backlash from several internet users who accused him of making racist comments. 

READ: Instances When Jeffree Star Rocked The Pink Wig

It was beauty YouTuber Jen Luvs who called out Jeffree for the dreadlocks and laid edges. Several netizens also slammed Jeffree for the dreadlocks. One user wrote, “Jeffree Star having a racist past and then wearing dreadlocks? that’s not it. wearing dreadlocks if you’re not POC is wrong regardless but when you have a history of being racist towards the people you’re stealing culture from?" 

READ: YouTube Sensation Jeffree Star's Breakup Announcement Leaves Netizens Heartbroken

READ: Jeffree Star And Shane Dawson's Most-awaited 'Conspiracy' Collection

Published:
COMMENT
