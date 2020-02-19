Jeffree Star Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For Wearing His Hair In Cornrows

The founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Jeffree Star is also a makeup artist, entrepreneur, singer-songwriter, DJ, beauty YouTuber, model, and an internet sensation. The 34-year old has been recently accused of cultural appropriation after wearing his hair in cornrows. Over the weekend, Jeffree posted videos of himself in Las Vegas sporting blonde cornrows, however, netizens criticised the YouTube star for cultural appropriation.

So I love Jeffree Star, he’s very funny, fashionable and a fucking amazing business person but y’all #JeffreeStar STANS really let him walk around Vegas with those cornrows appropriating my culture? — THE WASHED-UP MILLENNIAL (@mattncheese) February 17, 2020

Explain. I get laying your hair down in braids so that the wig lays better on the head but WHYYYYYYYY walk around like this outside when you’re already being accused of cultural appropriation and being racist. Fire your team sis smh they got you out here looking a mess pic.twitter.com/cNzYDLkyWy — Nicole Welk (@NicoleWelk1) February 17, 2020

idk who let Jeffree Star rock cornrows but that was definitely not it chief — frizz🎭 (@chidjirasu) February 17, 2020

Lmao you know he’s seen the comments about his photoshoot hairstyle (bc he’s been blocking people) and instead of saying anything about it he posts this.



His apology has no substance. You cannot continue to do things like this an expect people to believe you’ve changed. pic.twitter.com/0ZPXIOg5w3 — gigi with the tea 💅🏻 (@ggspillthetea) February 16, 2020

Criticised for dreadlocks

Earlier this month, netizens also criticised Jeffree for posting a photo with purple dreadlocks with laid edges. That time as well, he reportedly faced accusations of cultural appropriation. At the start of his career, a video of him saying the N-word surfaced online after which he faced a backlash from several internet users who accused him of making racist comments.

It was beauty YouTuber Jen Luvs who called out Jeffree for the dreadlocks and laid edges. Several netizens also slammed Jeffree for the dreadlocks. One user wrote, “Jeffree Star having a racist past and then wearing dreadlocks? that’s not it. wearing dreadlocks if you’re not POC is wrong regardless but when you have a history of being racist towards the people you’re stealing culture from?"

Even if you don't get it, even if you think it's silly...If you KNOW that something you do is going to upset people of another culture, just DON'T DO IT. You don't HAVE to understand. You not understanding is irrelevant. You don't have to understand to be kind and respectful. pic.twitter.com/uJQlziPjUn — Jen Luv (@JenLuvsReviews) February 14, 2020

RE: Jeffree’s dreadlocks



If JS was really a changed person like he claimed, his actions would match his words. He KNOWS his reputation & if he cared about not being labeled a racist, he would be careful to avoid situations like this. Use another hairstyle 🤷🏼‍♀️ it’s not that hard pic.twitter.com/rdnSIojdHZ — gigi with the tea 💅🏻 (@ggspillthetea) February 13, 2020

