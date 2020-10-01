Jeffree Star New Boyfriend Allegedly Stole Luxury Goods From His House; Read Here

Getting robbed by your significant other may be one of the most hurtful things people go through and it looks like Jeffree Star has also caught his boyfriend in the same act. Former YouTube star Jeffree Star had made the headlines when he was rumoured to be dating André Marhold who is a basketball player. However, Jeffree has now confirmed that he has broken up with André after just over a month of dating and also alleged him of stealing things from his house.

Jeffree Star's split with André Marhold

The beauty mogul, who has over 14 million followers on Instagram, had taken to the social media platform's stories feature and shared a message which was hinted at her ex-boyfriend. Star had stated that sometimes when people don't turn out to be who they promise they are. Jeffree did not name André exclusively but shared that someone he was going out with turned out to be a completely different person than they claimed to be.

The former YouTube star then went on to reveal that André did not have a job, money, or a bank account. He, later on, went on to allege that André had stolen luxury items from his home which included expensive Louis Vuitton backpacks, sunglasses, and backpacks. Jeffree went on to state that even when André has been kicked out of his house after getting insulted, he has not stopped posting on Instagram as if the two were still together.

The low-blow in this ongoing fight happened when Jeffree star commented under one of André's Instagram post which has since then been deleted. The beauty mogul took under André's comments and wrote - 'Hey! Since you can't answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house? What kind of lowlife (expletives) does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, Just ask'. Check out the comment below -

While Jeffree has been throwing off major allegations, rapper Cupcake had taken to Twitter stating that he saw Andre and Jeffree walk out of a gas station together. Whether it is a fabricated stint to bring Jeffree Star back into the limelight is not confirmed yet. However, Andre has also shared a number of stories on Instagram denying all the claims made by Star.

