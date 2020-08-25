Jeffree Star Slams Those Who Accused His Beau Of Financially Benefitting From Dating Him

The beautiful mogul Jeffree Star has set the record straight that he does not want anyone to date him after he made his relationship Instagram official with a mystery man a couple of days back. Jeffree took to his Twitter handle and took a sly dig at all the haters who questioned whether his new beau is financially benefitting from their togetherness. The 34-year-old seems to have finally found a new lover in basketball player André Marhold five months after his highly-talked about break up with Nathan Schwandt.

Jeffree Star says, 'I am not the problem'

Two days ago, the owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics took social media by storm after he shared a steamy photograph with a mystery man on Instagram. Sharing the picture, Star wrote, "Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year". Soon, the YouTube sensation started trending on Twitter as eagle-eyed fans started sharing various theories on who the mystery man could be.

Soon, many claimed the mystery beau to be the popular basketball player André Marhold. Later, Jeffree confirmed it himself as he started sharing Instagram stories with Marhold and also went all-hearts as he shared a selfie with the 30-year-old on Twitter. Check out his tweet below:

However, many started questioning the beauty mogul whether he's paying his new-found love to be in a relationship with him. Thus, an enraged Jeffree clapped back at everyone and sarcastically wrote, "I know it's devastating news for some people, but I don't give money to anyone I'm dating ...". He added, "Work on your own insecurities sis, I'm not the problem".

Meanwhile, Jeffree shared numerous photos of himself and André Marhold from his bel air mansion in Hidden Hills, California on Instagram Stories. In one post, his new beau is seen smiling at the camera as he held his legs while the YouTuber relaxed by the pool. Later, he also shared a boomerang video on Instagram wherein Marhold is seen cooking for them while a decked up Jeffree posed for the camera in an all-black outfit.

Check out his IG posts below:

