Kendall Jenner Bio, Awards And List Of Achievements Till Date

Kendall Jenner has been one of the most successful entrepreneurs in America and is equally popular for her modelling career. Kendall is one of the youngest Kardashians and still has a much stronger fan base than some of her sisters. When it comes to her modelling career, Jenner had breakout seasons in the year 2014 and 2015 when she was walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Kendall has been a part of multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various international fashion magazine editions. Read more to know about some Kendall Jenner’s awards and achievements.

Also Read | Harry Styles Just Friends With Kendall Jenner? Ellen DeGeneres Gets Him To Spill The Truth

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Attends 76ers Vs Nets Game Six Months After Her Split With Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner may not be the best-paid Kardashian-Jenner, but she's earning more than any other model in the world https://t.co/4Hnt0WtvNT pic.twitter.com/k39gWNKwVj — Forbes (@Forbes) January 1, 2019

Also Read | Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Reunite On 'The Late Late Show' And Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Also Read | Kardashian-Jenner Card Is Screaming 'Merry Christmas'; Here's Why Kendall Jenner Is Missing From The Picture

Kendall Jenner achievements

Kendall has always been very active on social media and her Instagram handle currently has more than 68 million followers. Some of her most valued achievements include being on the cover of several international issues of Vogue, including covering the iconic September American issue. She is also one of the highest-paid models on the planet with having a Forbes‘ list spot in the list of the world’s highest-paid models while having an estimated income of solid $4 million in the year 2015.

It was not shocking to see Kendall rise up in the industry because she has been tutored by fashion legends Karl Lagerfeld, Olivier Rousteing and Marc Jacobs and walked for Chanel, Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg and more.

23-year-old Kendall Jenner's earnings nearly matched her age in millions as she pocketed $22.5M this year—making her the world's highest-paid modelhttps://t.co/f9qTTtj70c pic.twitter.com/VQs7obQkL5 — Forbes (@Forbes) December 13, 2018

Also Read | Kendall Jenner: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star's Career And Net Worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.