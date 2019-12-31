The Debate
Kendall Jenner Bio, Awards And List Of Achievements Till Date

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner has been one of the most prominent figures of the fashion industry. Read more to know about some Kendall Jenner’s awards and achievements.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
kendall jenner

Kendall Jenner has been one of the most successful entrepreneurs in America and is equally popular for her modelling career. Kendall is one of the youngest Kardashians and still has a much stronger fan base than some of her sisters. When it comes to her modelling career, Jenner had breakout seasons in the year 2014 and 2015 when she was walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Kendall has been a part of multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various international fashion magazine editions. Read more to know about some Kendall Jenner’s awards and achievements. 

Kendall Jenner achievements

Kendall has always been very active on social media and her Instagram handle currently has more than 68 million followers. Some of her most valued achievements include being on the cover of several international issues of Vogue, including covering the iconic September American issue. She is also one of the highest-paid models on the planet with having a Forbes‘ list spot in the list of the world’s highest-paid models while having an estimated income of solid $4 million in the year 2015.

It was not shocking to see Kendall rise up in the industry because she has been tutored by fashion legends Karl Lagerfeld, Olivier Rousteing and Marc Jacobs and walked for Chanel, Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg and more.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star's Career And Net Worth

 

 

