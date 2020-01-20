Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Brad Pitt, Winners List Of Screen Actors Guild Award 2020

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 was held at Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California on January 19, 2020. The 26th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards witnessed movies like Parasite, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in the limelight, bagging several awards. Here is a complete list of winners of the SAG Awards 2020.

Winners list of SAG Awards 2020

Parasite made history in SAG Awards 2020 as it became the first foreign-language film to win SAG’s marquee film category that is the Best Motion Picture Cast. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was awarded the SAG award in the category of Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in comedy series.

Brad Pitt bagged an award for the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in the category Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston also stood on the stage as an awardee in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her series The Morning Show. The award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In Drama Series was bagged by Peter Dinklage for the series Game of Thrones.

Joaquin Phoenix that made news in the recent past for his movie Joker was honoured SAG award in the category Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor in a leading role. On the other hand, the award for Female Actor In A Leading Role was awarded to Renee Zellwegger for the movie Judy.

Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams won SAG Award 2020 in the category of Outstanding Performance By Male actor and a Female Actor in a movie and miniseries respectively. They both won it for the series Fosse/Verdon.

Laura Dern was an awardee in the category of Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the movie Marriage Story. Tony Shalhoub for the movie The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was awarded in the category Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor in a comedy series. The popular series Game of Thrones bagged an award in the category Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

Image Courtesy: SAG Awards 2020 Twitter

