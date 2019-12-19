Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Relationship Timeline: How It All Went

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got married in 2000 but separated only five years later in 2005. The two had a bumpy relationship, from being a model couple to turning into bitter rivals after their breakup, to finally becoming friends again. Here is a timeline of the relationship between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

1998

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston start dating each other thanks to some matchmaking by their agents. The two fall in love, but decide to keep the relationship a secret from the media. However, due to the fact that the two of them are some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities, they are unable to keep it hidden from the public for long.

1999

Though Brad and Jennifer had been seen together before, it was due to paparazzi who spotted them hanging out with each other. While the public mostly knew about the relationship between the two celebs, the couple had not yet made things official. However, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston soon confirmed the rumours by showing up to the red carpet for 1999's Emmy Awards as a couple.

2000

The couple finally got married in the year 2000. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a lavish wedding at Malibu. The couple's wedding featured massive tents and received a lot of media coverage. The couple then made their first appearance as husband and wife at the Emmy Awards.

2001

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her relationship with Brad Pitt in an interview with a magazine. She said that her friends were worried that Brad might be conceited, but came around when they met him as he was the best person. She also said that she was in the marriage for the long haul. Brad Pitt also made a guest appearance in Friends in 2001.

2003

Jennifer once again spoke about Brad in an interview. However, when asked if Brad was the love of her life, Jennifer Aniston had an interesting answer. She questioned the concept of someone being the love of your life and said that she had never met someone who had actually called someone else the love of their life. She did later say that Brad was a big love of her life and that he was very special to her.

2004

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie meet and work for the first time on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. The chemistry between the two actors became a hot topic for discussion in the media. This media attention on Brad and Angelina is often touted as the cause for the separation between Brad and Jennifer by their fans.

2005

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston officially split up. The two of them announce their separation and say that it was amicable. Later in an interview, Jennifer Aniston said that Brad Pitt was missing a sensitivity chip, which caused him to be inconsiderate. However, she does say that he is not mean spirited. The two officially get divorced in October of 2005.

