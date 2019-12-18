Times When Jennifer Aniston Broke The Internet: From Instagram Debut To Making Headlines

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is currently revving all the praises for her impressive portrayal as Alex Lecy in Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. Apart from starring in the drama series along with Friends costar Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer has a set of movies lined up for the next year. After making the Guinness book world record for her Instagram debut, it is a high time that you look back at all of the Jennifer Aniston news that became viral all over the web.

Times when Jennifer Aniston went viral

When Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram

Jennifer Aniston broke the Guinness World Record for gaining the fastest one million followers. She gained 1 million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes of joining Instagram. The record was previously held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram account, @sussexroyal, which gained one million followers within five hours and 45 minutes.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pritt divorce

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Malibu wedding on July 29, 2000, was one of the high scale Hollywood marriages of all times. Their wedding venue was surrounded by paparazzi and there was a lot of hype about their wedding. They stayed together for seven years before formally separating in 2005 and got divorced in October 2005. Brad's affair with Angelina Jolie, while Brad was still married to Aniston, was said to be the reason for their divorce, although both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt refuse to these rumours.

Jennifer Aniston's performance in Cake

Jennifer Aniston's performance in Cake is said to be her best movie portrayals of all times. Jennifer plays the role of a woman suffering from chronic pain which cripples her body whenever she has an episode of the attack. Aniston's portrayal as the elder woman who had gone through a tragedy in her life and how she decides to get over her pain is deeply moving.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux marriage

Justin Theroux and Jennifer had got married in 2015 but ended up with an amicable separation in 2017. The former couple started dating in 2011 after working together on the film Wanderlust. Just recently, the Friends star Jennifer Aniston reunited with her ex-husband Justin Theroux to celebrate Thanksgiving this year on November 28 along with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel alongside other friends.

Jennifer Aniston news

Jennifer got a Golden Globe 2020 nomination, for her stellar performance in Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. She is also in the running for the 77th Golden Globe trophy in the Best Actress in Drama TV series category. Furthermore, Jennifer secured a spot in the People of the Year 2019 list as well. After making social media news in 2019 after she joined Instagram, Aniston has an upcoming list of movies to be released next year that includes The Goree Girls, First Ladies (Netflix series), Significant Others, Puma, and Fixer. Now only time will tell whether these movies will reach the hype her current TV series The Morning Show is making currently.

