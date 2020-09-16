Lisa Kudrow Speaks About Whether Ellen DeGeneres Will Host The 'FRIENDS' Reunion Special

Popular American actor Lisa Kudrow recently opened up about the upcoming highly anticipated reunion of FRIENDS on HBO Max. The actor revealed that as far as she knows, the FRIENDS reunion special does not have a host yet. According to ANI, the 57-year-old actor who played the character of Phoebe Buffay on the popular sitcom appeared on Andy Cohen’s show and revealed about the upcoming special.

Lisa Kudrow addressed the rumours that comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been tapped to moderate the unscripted TV event which has been delayed due to the Pandemic. Andy Cohen asked the actor if Ellen DeGeneres was hosting the show, to which the actor replied that she has no idea if that’s decided yet.

According to reports by People Magazine, the long time day time talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has been getting into a lot of controversies after several allegations put by her co-workers fostering a toxic work environment. Ellen DeGeneres has since then apologised to her entire staff and has also parted ways with the show. The staffers on the show have also learned that they will be getting increased benefits.

The 18th season of The Ellen Show will be airing from September 21 and in a statement, the actor addressed the controversy and said that she cannot wait to get back to work. She also said that she will be talking about the controversy. The hyped FRIENDS reunion special will reunite the entire cast on the soundstage of their show.

The production dates ave yet to be determined due to the ongoing Coronavirus shutdown. Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all set to participate. HBO Max announced the reunion in February and the WarrnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt previously confirmed in May that the reunion had been pushed back.

