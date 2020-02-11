Jennifer Aniston Shares Dynamic Chemistry With Her Co-stars In These Movies

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has worked in some popular films like Horrible Bosses, Murder Mystery, and Wanderlust. The actor also recently won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Aniston has had an interesting dynamic with her co-stars in the movies. Here's a look at her chemistry with her co-stars in a few of her movies

Also read: Oscars 2020: Why Was Jennifer Aniston Missing From The Biggest Event In Hollywood?

Horrible Bosses

In Horrible Bosses, Aniston played the role of Julia, a dentist. She plays the role of a seductress role in the movie. Jennifer Aniston had a comical dynamic with the cast members Charlie Day and Jason Bateman. Charlie Day was exceptional in this one with his comic side.

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors Unveils Haval H9 SUV With Several Features

Murder Mystery

In this movie, Aniston played the role of Audrey Spitz. Adam Sandler played the role of Nick Spitz, a New York City police officer and Audrey's husband. The story revolves around an encounter which leads to them being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are good friends and that reflected in their on-screen chemistry.

Wanderlust

The movie stars Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston in lead roles. It is a story of how they have a stressful life in Manhattan. Their characters in the movie think that they can make a fresh start in an Elysium, where money, careers and clothing are strictly optional. Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd played husband and wife in the movie and fans termed their chemistry as 'promising'.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Never Fails To Give The Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration; See Pics

We're the Millers

This movie stars Jennifer Aniston along with Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis. We're The Millers also won the MTV Award for Best Kiss. Aniston plays the role of Rose O'Malley, a cynical stripper who is recruited by a drug dealer (Jason Sudeikis) to pose as his wife in a plot to smuggle marijuana from Mexico to the States. Jason Sudeikis and Will Poulter were in their family-friendly demeanour in this one, and their onscreen dynamic is spot on.

Just Go with It

Just Go With It revolves around a plastic surgeon who convinces his assistant to join him along with his young girlfriend on a trip to Hawaii to pose as his ex-wife to cover up a lie. Instead, he ends up complicating the situation further. The movie stars Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson and Brooklyn Decker.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Nobody To Him Says Asim Riaz During The Immunity Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.