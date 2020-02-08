Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Nobody To Him Says Asim Riaz During The Immunity Task

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. With the show being gripped with some romantic connections and nail-biting competitions, the show is no stranger to some of the most controversial fights. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill are the lastest topics of controversy after Asim told Shehnaaz that she is nobody to him.

During yesterday’s episode, only the Elite club members were given a task. They had to save only one member from getting nominated for evictions. The Elite club members are Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. While in the first round Sidharth Shukla saved Paras Chhabra, Asim stated that he wanted to save Arti Singh while Rashami wanted to save Shehnaaz Gill. Asim asked Sidharth to save Arti and Shehnaaz as they have been with him since the beginning.

Bigg Boss 13 immunity task

In the first round, Sidharth Shukla saves Paras Chhabra from getting nominated. Asim calls him a traitor and says that he is upset that he saved Paras as the two ladies have been supporting him since the beginning. As Sidharth and Asim are having a conversation, Shehnaaz stated that she isn’t hurt by Sidharth but by Asim instead. She revealed that she supported Asim in the captaincy task and he hasn’t supported her or taken her name once.

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim tells Shehnaaz that he has supported her in an array of tasks and that she is nobody to him. Shehnaaz says that she blames Asim for getting the tag of the flipper. Asim, on the other hand, tells Shehnaaz that Arti needed immunity to continue being on the show more than she did. He even told her that Arti always wanted to be in the top 5.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz have always managed to be good friends. He is seen comforting Shehnaaz whenever she needed help and she too is seen being around him when needed. The fight comes as a surprise to many who liked the bond they shared in the house.

