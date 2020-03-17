Matthew Perry Turns Into Chandler Bing To School Fans On Being Safe Amid Coronavirus Scare

All the FRIENDS fans are very well aware of the fact that Matthew Perry is a Chandler Bing in real life too. The makers of the show even confessed in an interview that Matthew Perry helped them with their jokes many times on the show. Known to be the sarcastic and funny one, he never ceases to amaze his fans even on his social media.

Matthew Perry schools his fans to stay safe amid Coronavirus

Matthew Perry recently joined Instagram and fans could not keep calm over it. Right from his first post, his Chandler Bing took control of the account and he has been posting the funniest of pictures with the funniest of captions. And Matthew Perry has definitely done it again with his recent post.

ALSO READ | Matthew Perry's Latest Instagram Post Has Barack Obama And The Reason Will Make You LOL

Perry recently took to his social media to share a picture and went the Chandler Bing way to school his fans amid the Coronavirus fears. He shared a picture of an animated Batman with her face buried in his elbow. Written on the picture are the words "Cough Like Batman". To go out and out Chandler Bing in the picture, he added "Now go wash those hands" in the end.

ALSO READ | Matthew Perry’s Best Films That Will Make You See Him Beyond Chandler Bing

The comments section on Matthew Perry's post quickly started buzzing. Fans started calling him Chandler in the comments section as well. While a few others took this opportunity to talk about the Coronavirus. One fan even said, "the fact that people have to be reminded to wash their hands freaks me out". While another picked out a FRIENDS reference and commented that Ross is Batman.

Matthew was not the only celebrity who took their share in trying to make the fans stay safe amid the Coronavirus. Just recently Justin Bieber took to his social media and urged the fans to adopt social distancing. Ariana Grande also took to her social media and called people out for being selfish amid the Pandemic and urged them to start calling up their senators for help.

ALSO READ | Matthew Perry's Birthday Post For Jennifer Aniston Leaves Lisa, Courteney Gushing Over It

ALSO READ | Matthew Perry's Character Bing Did 'Joker Pose' Even Before Joaquin Phoenix Pulled It Off

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.