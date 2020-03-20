Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Video Of Her Dog Lost In 'deep Quarantine Thoughts'

It seems that Jennifer Aniston has everything she needs in the time of quarantine. The FRIENDS actor recently took to her social media to share an adorable thread of videos of her dog, Clyde. She shared the series to show her dog having quarantine thoughts. The actor is currently self-quarantining at her estate in Bel-Air.

Jennifer Aniston shares an adorable video of her pet having self-quarantine thoughts

In Jennifer Aniston's video, Clyde took up a seat on her balcony, taking in an amazing view of LA as well as the sunset. She captioned the image as "Clyde having some deep quarantine thoughts". As she zoomed in on the pup, his tennis ball and stuffy toy companion could also be seen lying on the ground. It seemed like along with Jennifer Aniston, her pup was also having some relaxing 'me' time during the self-isolation.

However, this is not the first time that Clyde featured on Jennifer Aniston's Instagram. The Just Go With It star recently posted a picture with her pet who was showcasing an I Voted sticker as he proudly held his soft toy in his mouth. She earlier shared a video of her and Clyde on a walk. On bring your pet to work day, Aniston took Clyde with her and shared pictures with him from the set.

Fans are busy speculating who the luckier roommate is — Jennifer or Jennifer Aniston's pet. The video of Clyde also offered fans the opportunity to see Jennifer's estate that she bought in 2011. With a cozy vibe, the actor kept an earthy and stone look to the house.

