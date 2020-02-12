Jennifer Aniston And Sandra Bullock Share Motherhood Tips On The Former's Birthday

Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston opened up about their lives and gave some tips on motherhood in a recent interview. The two actors and best friends got talking in an interview with a popular magazine. During the talk, Sandra Bullock shared some intimate details and little glimpses in her life with kids, Louis (10) and Laila (8). More details about the interview were published in the popular magazine which was covering the life of Jennifer exclusively for her birthday. Jennifer's friend Sandra was also interviewed for Jennifer's birthday special edition.

The magazine dedicated their issue to Jennifer Aniston's birthday

In the interview, Sandra Bullock expressed that she was very observing of others who are parents to young ones. She believes that her children need to lean out of the protective bubble that she provides, but wondered how it was possible. Sandra Bullock explained that her children need to be taught the difference between right and wrong.

Sandra expressed that it is difficult to explain to the kids what kindness looks like. She recalls that there are so many elements that curb you from directing them to the right path.

To this, Jennifer Aniston explained that parents can protect their kids until they come of age. After that, they go out in the world and face all the things that parents were trying to protect them from.

Replying to this statement Sandra Bullock explains that she wants to live closer to the kids, even when they go to college. She explained how she will give limited options to the kids and buy an apartment near to those options.

Further in the interview, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock agreed to the fact that it is important to stay at home and still enjoy the company of the kids. She said that it is necessary to be surrounded by the things they have made. Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock both exclaimed that the world is a scary place when first entered, but once they are in, it is a matter of time that people enjoy it.

The art of being surrounded by people is something Sandra Bullock struggles with. The two friends also expressed how their social life is also a very inter-dependent one.

